Wildcat linksters fourth, fifth in jamborees

The Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team showed improvement Wednesday from the previous day with a strong showing in Wolverine Conference Jamborees hosted by Otsego and Plainwell at Lake Doster Golf Club.

In the Otsego Jamboree, Three Rivers shot a score of 195 to edge out fifth-place Otsego (195) on the fifth-man tiebreaker rule.

Edwardsburg won the 9-hole event with 164. Dowagiac (177) placed second followed by South Haven (191), Three Rivers (195), Otsego (195), Sturgis (196), Plainwell (197), Allegan (198), Paw Paw (224) and Vicksburg (DNF).

Jett Haifley led Three Rivers with a 46. Parker Jackson (47) was next followed by Bailey Appoloni (51) and Jacob McBride (51) and Luke Hoxie (47).