Wildcat linksters finish second in Centreville Jamboree

The Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team finished second in Wednesday’s four-team, Centreville Jamboree held at Island Hills Golf Club.

Constantine shot a score of 190 to win the 9-hole event. Three Rivers’ score of 192 took second placed followed by Centreville in third with 195 and Comstock’s 235 took fourth place.

Parker Jackson from Three Rivers tied Constantine’s Brendon Patmelniaks and Caleb Wisel for individual medalist honors with a 43.

“Parker played very well today. He was just a couple mistakes from going very low,” said Three Rivers head coach Pat Kline.

Lukie Hoxie carded a 48 for Three Rivers followed by Jett Haifley (49), Jacob McBride (52) and Owen Sampson (54). Centreville’s Carter Geigley and Ethan Schrock both shot a 45 to lead Centreville. Dalton Loker (52), Abby Nighswonger (53), Nathan Wood (54), Jeremiah Koller (54), rounded out the Bulldogs scoring.