Wildcat linksters earn sixth at conference tournament

The Three Rivers varsity boys golf team earned sixth in Thursday’s Wolverine Conference championships held at Lake Doster Golf Club in Plainwell.

Pat Kline’s Wildcats shot a team score of 378 in the 18-hole event.

Edwardsburg (320) won the event followed by Plainwell (364), Allegan (364), Otsego (367), Dowagiac (368), Three Rivers (378), Sturgis (406), South Haven (415) and Paw Paw (448). Vicksburg did not finish enough golfers to post a team score.

Satchel Pierce from Edwardsburg was medalist on the day with a 78.

Three Rivers was led by Parker Jackson with a 92. Luke Hoxie was next for the ‘Cats with a 94 followed by Jett Haifley (95), Jacob McBride (97) and Bailey Appoloni (105).