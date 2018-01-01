Wildcat linksters complete busy day with runners-up finish

THREE RIVERS — The day finished on much more positive note than it started Thursday for the Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team.

Pat Kline’s Wildcats capped the day off with an impressive second-place finish in the Three Rivers Jamboree at Sauganash Country Club.

Edwardsburg won the 9-hole event with a score of 158. Three Rivers (165) finished second followed by Plainwell (173), Allegan (175), Paw Paw (184), Sturgis (193), South Haven (194), Vicksburg (195) and Dowagiac (195).

Otsego competed but didn’t finish enough golfers to score.

Calvin Trammell led Three Rivers with a score of 40. Parker Jackson and Austin McKee both carded a 41. Jett Haifley finished with a 43 followed by Jacob Turner with a 53.

“I was very happy with the way the kids responded from the morning match. We came through with a second-place finish in our jamboree on our home course,” Kline said.

Three Rivers started the day with a disappointing sixth-place finish in the Edwardsburg Jamboree held at Four Lakes Golf Club in Adamsville.

The ‘Cats shot a team score of 187.

Turner finished with a 40. Jackson fired a 44 followed by Haifley (45), Luke Hoxie (58) and NickKatsaros (65).

Edwardsburg won the jamboree with a score of 153.

