Wildcat JVs suffer four losses over weekend

BATTLE CREEK — The Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team lost both games it played Saturday in the Battle Creek Lakeview Tournament.

In its first game, Three Rivers lost to Battle Creek Lakeview 8-5.

The Wildcats had nine hits, including a double and triple by Richard Scare. Andrew Rodaks had two singles and two RBIs. Devon Gidley added a pair of singles. Mitchell Coney, Parker Ellifritz and Carter Minger all had one base hit. Ausin Schrader had an RBI.

Ellifritz, Gidley and Scare all had one stolen base.

Ellifritz started on the mound and faced 19 batters giving up six hits, four walks with two strikeouts.

