Wildcat JVs stomp Trojans

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity football team defeated the Sturgis Trojans at Armstrong Field Thursday 35-8.

Three Rivers built a 29-0 lead after the first half.

Parker Ellifritz rushed 86 yards for the ‘Cats’ first score and Chase Ludwig added the PAT.

Later in the first quarter, Devon Gidley of Three Rivers passed 17 yards for another score to receiver Khybren Street, and Ludwig added the two-point conversion run for a 15-0 lead after one period.

Gidley completed a 36-yard TD strike to Scott Schrader and a 47-yard scoring toss to Seite Kiser and Ludwig added a conversion run to account for the ‘Cats’ second-quarter scoring.

