Wildcat JVs rout Jackson; freshmen fall to Hastings in season finale

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers junior varsity football team posted a 63-8 win at home Thursday over Jackson High School.

Before anyone had really settled into their seats, Three Rivers held a 14-0 lead over the Vikings.

The ‘Cats blocked a punt and immediately scored on a 19-yard run by Addison Abnet. Noah Humbert booted the PAT.

Following a successful onside kick, Three Rivers got the ball back and quarterback Gavin Beuter lofted a 13-yard scoring toss to Abnet and Humbert’s PAT put the hosts up by two quick scores.

Beuter zipped a 60-yard scoring pass to Abnet a short time later and Abnet would add a 22-run scoring run to give Three Rivers at 27-0 lead entering the second quarter.

Connor Quake’s four-yard run and Humbert’s two-point conversion pass to Quake sent Three Rivers into the locker room holding a 35-8 advantage at the break.

Beuter hooked up with Garron Gahan on a 51-yard TD pass and Quake ran in for another four-yard score in the third quarter. Abnet added a one-yard burst and Humbert made all three PATs to put the ‘Cats up 56-8 after three periods.

Beuter scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak and Humbert added the PAT to cap the ‘Cats scoring in the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers, which finishes the season 6-3, produced 425 yards on total offense on the night.

Freshman game

Hastings 30, Three Rivers 22

Three Rivers lost the freshman game at home to Hastings 30-22.

R’von William scored twice from five yards out and added a six-yard scoring run for the Wildcats, who trailed 16-14 at halftime.

Williamson also had a pair of conversion runs. Caden Cottingham completed a conversion pass to Thomas Van Tassel.

Three Rivers outgained Hastings in total yardage 292-287.

Williamson rushed 18 times for 130 yards and caught two passes for 57 yards. Andrew Brown added seven carries for 64 yards.

Cottingham completed 3-of-6 passes for 67 yards.

Brown keyed the ‘Cats defense with 8.5 tackles while Marco Hernandez added 6.5. Van Tassel and Devin Hardin added five apiece