Wildcat JVs mercy Blue Devils twice

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers jayvee baseball team swept a non-league doubleheader at home against the Lawton Blue Devils 19-3 and 14-0.

Game one went just three innings and the second contest ended in the top of the fifth. Both games were shortened on the 10-run mercy rule.

Mitchell Coney had two singles and a double for Three Rivers in game one. Austin Schrader and Colby Hasse both added two singles apiece. Carter Minger doubled and Richard Scare added a base hit.

Hasse and Coney had four RBIs each and Scare drove in three runs.

The Cats combined for 11 stolen bases with Parker Ellifritz, Schrader, Coney, Scare, Hasse, Minger and Hunter Kimble all had at least one stolen base each.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.