Wildcat JVs, freshmen lose road contests

DOWAGIAC — The Three Rivers freshmen and junior varsity boys’ basketball teams both lost Wolverine Conference games at Dowagiac Thursday.

Three Rivers dropped a heartbreaking 59-56 decision to Dowagiac in the junior varsity game.

Three Rivers led Dowagiac 50-44 entering the fourth quarter. However, the host Chieftains went on to outscore the Wildcats 15-6 in the final period to walk away with the win.

Bryce Morlan of Three Rivers had a great night on the floor scoring a career-high 33 points on 12-of-24 field-goal shooting and he was 8-of-10 at the foul stripe. Morlan also pulled down 13 rebounds to go with two assists.

Parker Ellifritz added six points, three steals and three rebounds for the Cats. Brendan Brown had six points and seven rebounds. Nolan Mark chipped in six points, three steals and three rebounds. Traven Van Oss added four points, five rebounds and two assists.

Dowagiac defeated Three Rivers 67-25 in the freshman game.

Ross O’Connor scored 10 points for Three Rivers. Devon Gidley added six, Carter Minger four, Nick Lard three and Khybren Street two for the Wildcats.

