Wildcat JVs fall to Eddies

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers junior varsity football team suffered a 50-15 defeat at Edwardsburg Thursday.

Edwardsburg led 6-0 after one period, 28-7 at halftime, and 44-15 after three quarters.

Three Rivers scored its first touchdown of the game in the second quarter on Devon Gidley’s five-yard run. Bayne Wilson’s PAT was successful for the ‘Cats.

Gidley completed a six-yard scoring pass to Scott Schrader during the third quarter. Parker Ellifritz fired a conversion pass to Schrader to cap Three Rivers’ scoring.

Ellifritz led the ‘Cats in rushing with 16 carries for 170 yards. Gidley added 11 attempts for 48.

Three Rivers rushed the ball 27 times for 218 yards on the ground.

Gidley completed 9-of-20 passes for 125 yards. Ellifritz caught five passes for 86 yards and Schrader hauled in four receptions for 35.

Jared Stokes had eight tackles to lead Three Rivers’ defense. Ross O’Connor and Wilson had six each, and Ellifritz finished with five. Khybren Street had a fumble recovery for the Wildcats, now 4-2-1 overall.

Three Rivers will host Jenison next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.