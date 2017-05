KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers junior varsity boys’ golf team earned first in a triangular meet Friday at Milham Golf Course in Kalamazoo.

Three Rivers finished first with a 198. Paw Paw took second with 215, followed by Kalamazoo Loy Norrix with 230.

Parker Jackson and Hunter Stewart both shot a 48 for Three Rivers. Jensin Blyly finished with a 49 followed by Austin McKee (53) and Jett Haifley (57).

Three Rivers is now 3-0 in jayvee meets.