Wildcat JV gridders win, freshman suffer loss

VICKSBURG — The Three Rivers junior varsity football team dropped a 56-12 Wolverine Conference decision at Vicksburg Thursday.

Vicksburg held leads of 7-6 after one period, 21-6 entering halftime and 35-12 after three quarters.

Connor Quake ran 15 yards for Three Rivers’ first-quarter score. The PAT failed.

Gavin Beuter completed a 54-yard scoring pass to Garron Gahan in the third period for the final Wildcat score.

Three Rivers, now 3-2, entertains South Haven next Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

In the freshman game, Vicksburg defeated Three Rivers 20-8. Kaden Cottingham completed a seven-yard TD pass to Andrew Brown for the lone Wildcat TD. Cottingham passed to Brown for the two-point conversion.