Wildcat JV gridders roll past Rams

SOUTH HAVEN — Three Rivers rolled up 610 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers in a decisive 57-12 junior varsity football victory at South Haven’s Ratclife Field.

Travis Rohrer’s Wildcats, now 4-1-1 overall, built a 25-0 advantage over its hosts after the first quarter.

Parker Ellifritz opened the Wildcats’ scoring with a one-yard run. Bayne Wilson added the PAT.

Scott Schrader hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Devon Gidley. The PAT failed.

Gidley galloped 54 yards for the next Wildcats’ TD.

Ellifritz hauled in an 80-yard scorng pass from Gidley.

Three Rivers owned a 13-6 advantage in the second quarter and took a commanding 38-6 lead into halftime.

Gidley scored both second-quarter TDs on runs of four and 33 yards. Ellifritz booted a PAT.

The Wildcats scored twice in the third quarter increasing its advantage to 51-6 entering the final stanza.

Ellifritz ran 57 yards for another Wildcat TD on the first play of the second half and added the PAT.

The other third-quarter score for the ‘Cats came on a 60-yard sprint by Jacob Crocker.

Dylan Kennedy dashed five yards for a fourth-quarter score for Three Rivers.

Ellifritz rushed five times for 133 yards two TDs. He caught one pass for 80 yards and one TD.

Gidley rushed four times for 80 yards and three scores and completed 4-of-7 passes for 173 yards and two TDs.

Schrader ran once for 33 yards and one TD.

Three Rivers ran the ball 23 times for 437 yards rushing.

Schrader also had 12 tackles defensively. Jarred Stokes added eight tackles. Gidley and Kennedy had seven tackles each.

Ellifritz intercepted a pass. Khybren Street and Carter Minger both recovered a fumble for Three Rivers.