Wildcat JV baseball team drops season opener, 10-0

NILES — The Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team dropped a 10-0 decision at Niles Friday.

The game was called early on the 10-run mercy rule.

Niles scored 10 runs on five hits. Three Rivers managed just four hits.

Collecting base hits for Three Rivers were Carter Minger, Austin Schrader, Richard Scare and Parker Ellifritz.

Mitchell Coney suffered the loss on the mound for Three Rivers. He threw the first 3-2/3 innings before being relieved by Minger who tossed the final 1 1/3 innings.

