Wildcat JV baseball sluggers split with Vicksburg

VICKSBURG — The Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team split a Wolverine Conference doubleheader at Vicksburg Thursday.

Chad Coney’s Wildcats won the opener 6-2 and lost the nightcap 6-5.

Three Rivers had 10 hits. Richard Scare had a double, single and two RBI. Austin Schrader, Mitchell Coney and Colby Hasse all collected two singles apiece. Parker Ellifritz doubled and Bryce Morlan singled.

The Cats had four stolen bases, including three by Morlan, and one by Scare.

