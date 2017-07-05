Wildcat jayvees sweep River Valley

THREE OAKS – The Three Rivers junior varsity baseball team swept a non-league doubleheader Monday at Three Oaks-River Valley 11-0 and 12-3.

Carter Minger pitched a complete game for the win in game one for Three Rivers, now 12-9 overall. Minger gave up just one hit, three walks with seven strikeouts.

Parker Ellifritz had four hits, including a pair of doubles for the ‘Cats. Mitchell Coney added four singles with two RBI. Austin Schrader added two base hits and two RBI. Richard Scare, Devon Gidley and Luka Wagner each had a single with two RBI.

Three Rivers had nine stolen bases led by Scare and Colby Haase with two each. Ellifritz, Schrader, Coney, Gidley and Wagner all had one each.

