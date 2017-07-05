Wildcat golfers seventh in own jamboree; eighth in Sturgis Jamboree

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team competed in two Wolverine Conference Jamborees on Thursday.

The first one was a makeup of its own jamboree rescheduled from the previous week because of rain at Sauganash Golf Club.

Three Rivers shot its lowest score of the season on its home course with a 176 and finished seventh.

Otsego took first with 158. Plainwell (163) finished second followed by Paw Paw (167), Edwardsburg (168), Allegan (168), Sturgis (175), Three Rivers, Vicksburg (182), Dowagiac (191) and South Haven (201).

Ty Rayman of Otsego was the medalist in the nine-hole event with a 34.

