Wildcat golfers finish seventh

PAW PAW — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team shot a seventh-place score of 197 in Wednesday’s Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by Paw Paw at Heritage Glen Golf Club.

Otsego finished first with a score of 163. Edwardsburg (180) took second followed by Plainwell (181), Vicksburg (183), Paw Paw (191), Allegan (194), Three Rivers, Sturgis (199), South Haven (209) and Dowagiac (220).

Ty Rayman of Otsego was medalist with a one-under par 35.

It took a score of 44 to make the Top 10.

Weston Geans led Three Rivers with a score of 44, which tied him for seventh overall.

Calvin Trammell fired a 50 for the ‘Cats followed by Parker Jackson (51), Hunter Stewart (52) and Jacob Turner (54).

“We are a young team with only one senior (Geans) playing. I am sure we will turn things around before the end of the season. In the mean time I am going to start rotating in some of our other players and see who will step up and take a permanent playing spot,” said Three Rivers coach Bob Bales.