Wildcat golfers fifth, sixth in league jamborees at Lake Doster

PLAINWELL — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team participated in two Wolverine Conference Jamborees at Lake Doster Golf Club on Wednesday.

Lake Doster is the home course for both Otsego and Plainwell.

In the Otsego Jamboree, Three Rivers placed fifth with a score of 185, beating out Vicksburg on the fifth-man tiebreaker score.

Otsego won the event with 161. Edwardsburg (174) placed second followed by Plainwell (175), Allegan (180), Three Rivers and Vicksburg, Paw Paw (188), Dowagiac (197), South Haven (199) and Sturgis (200).

Carter Goodson of Edwardsburg was medalist in the Otsego Jamboree with a score of 32.

