Wildcat golf team looking to contend for league crown

THREE RIVERS – With three returning letterwinners, including two All-Conference players, Three Rivers’ boys’ golf team expects to remain a Wolverine Conference title contender this spring.

Pat Kline, who enters his second season as Three Rivers’ head coach, guided the Wildcats to a third-place tie in the final Wolverine Conference standings. The ‘Cats earned third in the final league jamboree standings and took fifth at the conference tournament.

Three Rivers graduated two first-team All-Wolverine Conference performers in Calvin Trammell and Parker Jackson, along with Jacob Turner.

Returning for Three Rivers are seniors Parker Jackson, Jett Haifley and Hunter Stewart.

Jackson was first-team All-Conference last season and Haifley was honorable mention.

Kline expects Jackson, Haifley and Stewart three to lead Three Rivers.

Jackson finished with a 46.8 stroke average per nine holes in the conference last season. Haifley averaged 47.2 and Stewart at 47.8.

