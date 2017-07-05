Wildcat girls third, boys sixth at Wolverine Conference Meet

VICKSBURG — Friday’s near-perfect spring weather brought out some of the finest performances of the season for the Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ track and field teams in the Wolverine Conference Meet at Three Rivers.

Three Rivers earned third in the girls’ meet with 85 1/4 points. Otsego won the meet with 147 1/4.

“We got great performances from the whole team. We knew coming in it would take a lot of improving to win and we didn’t quite have enough depth,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach James Phillips.

In the boys’ meet, Otsego was first with 122 points. Three Rivers took sixth with 61 1/2.

“We had a great night as a team and ran competitively the whole night. While we weren’t able to win an event we had lots of solid performances and placed well. I think it speaks volumes about this group that they keep working hard to improve and move up in the standings,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

“I think regionals will be our best performance and it truly is a pleasure watching how much heart and effort this team gives.”

Arionne Fowlkes of Three Rivers made the most of her third try at a conference championship in the 100-meter dash.

After injury-riddled seasons her freshmen and sophomore seasons, Fowlkes bested the field to win the girls’ 100-meter dash (12.53).

“Arionne has really continued to work hard and all her hard work is paying off for her. She was really focused today and was able to set a new personal best today in the 100,” Phillips said.

“We had some younger athletes really step up. Our hurdlers all stepped up today and had personal bests.”

Tyson New of Three Rivers took seventh in the boys’ 100 (11.96).

In the girls’ 100 hurdles, Three Rivers Hannah Orzol earned fifth (17.88), Cara Smith took sixth (18.15) and Campbell Haradine was eighth (18.60).

Desiree Sussdorf, Kaitlin Ritchie, Romina Schneider and Hadley Miller took fifth for Three Rivers in the 800 relay (1:52.64).

Three Rivers’ boys 800 relay finished third (1;34.80) with Andrew Johnson, Esden Stafne, Traven VanOss and Seite Kiser.

Carissa Kelley of Three Rivers finished third in the girls’ 1600 (5:47.49) and fifth in the 3200 (12:43.75).

Three Rivers won the girls’ 400 relay (52.24) with Sussdorf, Campbell Haradine, Schneider and Fowlkes.

In the boys’ 400 relay, Three Rivers finished second (45.97) with Deans, New, Stafne and Vanoss.

Stephanie McLochlin of Three Rivers took seventh in the girls 400 (1:04.93).

