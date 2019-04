Wildcat girls’ tennis wins again

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team improved to 3-0 following the Lady Wildcats’ 6-2 non-league win Tuesday at home over Bronson.

At No. 1 singles, Saaya Ishiznki from Three Rivers defeated Bronson’s Kennedy Outwater 6-4, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Three Rivers’ Bri Kupiec beat Morgan Hoard 6-1, 7-5. At No. 3 singles, Caylee Svoboda of Three Rivers lost to Ciarra Hardy 2-6, 1-6. At No. 4 singles, Three Rivers’ Kienna Shank topped Veronica Shortridge 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Three Rivers’ tandem of Audrey Dickerson and Caleigh Barth lost 2-6, 0-6 to Makensy Jourdan and Paris Outwater.