Wildcat freshmen, JVs split hoop contests with Trojans

STURGIS — The Three Rivers freshman and junior varsity boys’ basketball teams split their Wolverine Conference South Divisional games Thursday at Sturgis.

Three Rivers earned a 55-49 win over Sturgis in the freshman game.

The Wildcats weren’t quite as fortunate in the junior varsity contest, however, losing a 55-54 heartbreaker to the Trojans.

In the freshman game, Three Rivers outscored Sturgis 15-6 in the first quarter and took a 31-22 lead into halftime. A 15-5 run in the third quarter by Sturgis put the hosts on top 37-36 entering the fourth quarter. Three Rivers outscored Sturgis by seven in the final eight minutes to earn the win.

Caden Cottingham and Ryan Lubieniecki scored 16 points each to lead Three Rivers. Julian Jordan and Thomas Ross added six points apiece and Jo Jo Burton added five.

A furious fourth quarter rally fell one point short for Three Rivers in the junior varsity game.

Sturgis jumped out to an 18-11 advantage over Three Rivers after one period. A 16-9 run during the second period put the hosts on top of the ‘Cats 34-20 at halftime. Three Rivers lessened its deficit to 44-33 entering the final period. The ‘Cats outscored the Trojans 21-11 in the fourth but fell short.

Gavin Beuter had 17 points, three assists and six rebounds for Three Rivers. Garron Gahan added 14 points for the ‘Cats. Connor Quake produced 11 points, four assists and five rebounds. Chase Evans had six points, eight rebounds and four steals and Addison Abnet had three assists.