Wildcat freshmen, JV split with Sturgis

The Three Rivers freshmen and junior varsity boys’ basketball teams split their Wolverine Conference games last Thursday on the road in Sturgis.

Three Rivers earned a 52-35 win over Sturgis in the junior varsity game.

Quae Carter had 13 points and a pair of steals for Three Rivers, which used a big third quarter to pull away from Sturgis.

Three Rivers led Sturgis 42-29 after three periods.

Cam Burton-Gardner added 12 points and two steals for the ‘Cats. Isaiah Moore finished with 11 points, two assists, 12 rebounds and five steals. Sam Meyer had eight points, four rebounds and four steals. Brayden Selent added five points, three assists and six rebounds.

Sturgis defeated Three Rivers 52-36 in the freshman game.

Sturgis built a 36-30 lead over Three Rivers entering the fourth quarter.

Connor Quake led Three Rivers with 15 points and four rebounds. Gavin Beuter chipped in six points, three assists and four steals. Chase Evans had four points and four rebounds and Dillon Harper added four rebounds.