Wildcat freshmen fall short in comeback bid, JVs beat Eddies

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers freshman boys’ basketball team fell to 0-3 following a 46-40 loss at home Thursday to Edwardsburg.

Three Rivers trailed Edwardsburg 32-22 entering the fourth quarter before rallying to pull within one point, 40-39 with two-and-a-half minutes left in the game.

Edwardsburg, however, was able to make some key free throws down the stretch to hang on for the win.

Dontray McKinney had 15 points, two assists, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for Three Rivers.

Brayden Selent added six points, four rebounds, and one steal for the ‘Cats. Noah Bell posted six points, six rebounds, and one steal. James Moore had five points, four assists, 13 rebounds and five steals. Bryce Tucker added four points, four boards, one block and a pair of steals. Javadon Furcon had four rebounds.

The Three Rivers freshmen team dropped a 43-37 decision last Friday at Plainwell.

