Wildcat coaches, runners encouraged by results of first meet

PORTAGE — Everything went as well as could be expected for the first meet of the year for Three Rivers’ boys and girls cross country teams in Friday’s Portage Central Early Bird Meet held at Portage West Middle School.

Josh Bell’s girls team finished 12th out of 17 teams while the Three Rivers boys squad placed in 15th place.

“We had a great first meet of the year today. It seems our team is running well already, especially when it comes to racing close together without large gaps of time between each runner. It’s good to have three girls acting more as front-runners than we had had in the past. This allows us to get a lower score and finish higher in the meet rankings,” Bell said.

“Most of the teams were Division I teams. We had strong performances from Lauren Wills, Natalie Kelley and freshman Autumn Major. Kerrigan Borst also ran over two minutes faster than she did at the same meet last season.”