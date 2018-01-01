Wildcat boys track and field team still young but more experienced

THREE RIVERS — Last season the Three Rivers boys’ track and field team was young without a returning state qualifier.

A year later Alex Schmidtendorff’s squad is still dominated by underclassmen only this time the Wildcats come into the 2018 season with a bit more experience.

Three Rivers finished 5-4 in Wolverine Conference meets last spring for sixth place. The Wildcats were ninth in the Division 2 regionals.

Schmidtendorff lost Michael Coffey, a state qualifier in both the long jump and high jump, to graduation, along with long jumper and sprinter Deion Deans and middle distance standout Andrew Johnson in the 400-meter dash.

Returning though are juniors Traven VanOss and Dan Foura. Both were state qualifiers in the 1600 relay.

Also back is senior Tirrell Hausmanis who took third in the shot put at the conference meet.

“Tirrell should be one of our top point scorers in the field events,” Schmidtendorff said.

Junior Bryce Kennedy and senior Dewayne Johnson both return in the pole vault for the ‘Cats. Kennedy placed eighth in the league meet as a sophomore.

“Bryce and Dewayne will be a strong score for us in the jumps,” Schmidtendorff said.

Also looking to have a breakout season are freshmen Ethan Crooks and Gabriel Humbert who will lead Three Rivers in the hurdles.

Junior Cole Appoloni and sophomore Nathan Ritchie lead Three Rivers’ distance crew.

Top sprinters for Three Rivers will include Foura, VanOss and juniors Logan Bierlein and Logan Borst along with sophomore Jake Crocker.

“Those five guys will make us very competitive in the sprints,” Schmidtendorff said.

Junior Ryan Mills should make a big impact as one of the top newcomers for Three Rivers. Mills has shown promise in indoor meets at Grand Valley State and Hillsdale College in the sprints and throws.



