Wildcat boys runners have experience, depth to move up

THREE RIVERS — With seven returning letterwinners and promising talent joining the program from a successful middle school program, the Three Rivers boys’ cross country team figures it can move up in the Wolverine Conference standings this fall.

Alex Schmidtendorff returns a pair of juniors and five sophomores from a squad that finished 3-6 in league dual meets and third at the conference meet. Three Rivers also finished second in last year’s St. Joseph County Meet and 10th place at regionals.

Three Rivers graduated All-Conference runner Cole Appoloni, along with Richard Scare. Appoloni and Scare both served as team captains last season.

“Cole and Richard truly led the team last year in both performances and leadership,” said Three Rivers head coach Alex Schmidtendorff.