Wildcat bowlers sweep Bulldogs

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams swept visiting Vicksburg in a pair of Wolverine Conference makeup matches at South Lanes Monday.

Three Rivers defeated Vicksburg 25-5 in the boys’ competition, while the Lady Wildcats earned a 18-12 victory over the Bulldogs.

Ryan Nowicki led the Three Rivers boys’ team with a score of 212. Tyler Mohney finished with a 202 and Bennett Levech added a 197.

Paxtyn Gerkin paced the Three Rivers girls’ team with a score of 193. Brooklyn Page finished with a 175 and Shelby Pollard added a 132.

Three Rivers faces Portage Central on Saturday at Bolero Lanes in Battle Creek at 11 a.m.