Wildcat bowlers split matches with Paw Paw

PAW PAW — The Three Rivers varsity boys and girls bowling teams were in action Saturday against Paw Paw in the Southwest Michigan High School Bowling Conference at Rainbow Lanes in Paw Paw.

The Three Rivers boys were victorious over Paw Paw 19-11. In the girls’ meet, Paw Paw defeated Three Rivers 26.5-3.5.

Wyatt Mains of Three Rivers led the Wildcat boys with a score of 236. Bryce Kennedy rolled a 192 followed by Mitchell Leveck with 190.

Breanna Roberts led the Three Rivers girls with a score of 218. Madison Smith added a 153 and Shelby Bruystens had 109.

Three Rivers competes against Otsego in a Wolverine Conference match Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Snowden’s Sunset Lanes in Allegan.

