Wildcat bowlers knock over Lakeview

KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams were both victorious Saturday in West Michigan High School Bowling Conference action over Battle Creek Lakeview at Eastland Lanes in Kalamazoo.

Three Rivers defeated Lakeview 26-4 in the boys’ competition, while the Lady Wildcats earned a 27-3 victory.

McClain Hamilton led the Three Rivers boys with a score of 216. Stephen Tolfree rolled a 208 followed by Wyatt Mains with 180.

Breanna Roberts finished with 168 to lead the Three Rivers girls. Faith Webb finished with 158 and Madison Smith rolled a 140.

Three Rivers hosts Vicksburg Tuesday at 5 p.m. at South Lanes.

