Wildcat bowlers fall to Allegan

ALLEGAN — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ bowling teams were both defeated Wednesday by Allegan at Snowden Sunset Lanes.

Three Rivers fell to Allegan in the boys’ meet 24-6 and the Lady Cats fell to the Lady Tigers 18-12.

Tyler Mohney rolled a score of 200 to lead Three Rivers. Bennett Leveck shot 189 and Ryan Nowicki posted a 158.

Paxtyn Gerkin fired a 157 for Three Rivers’ girls squad. Brooklyn Page had 114 and Shelby Pollard finished with 108.

Three Rivers is idle until Jan. 5 when they compete at Richlan Lanes at 2:30 p.m. against Gull Lake.