Wildcat bowlers best Portage Central

KALAMAZOO — The Three Rivers varsity boys and girls bowling teams both pulled off exciting wins over Portage Central on Saturday in Southwest Michigan High School Bowling Conference action at Continental Lanes.

Three Rivers pulled off a come-from-behind 18-12 victory over Portage Central.

The Three Rivers girls also won by a score of 19-11.

Tyler Mohney led the Three Rivers boys with a score of 244. Ryan Nowicki totaled a 213. Bryce Kennedy posted a score of 199.

Shelby Bruystens led the Three Rivers girls with a score of 169. Madison Smith totaled 155 and Paxtyn Gerkins added a 112.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.