Wildcat basketball teams giving back to Three Rivers Jr. Pro Program

THREE RIVERS — At that time of year when people are in the spirit of giving, members of the Three Rivers High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams and the coaching staff are giving back to the community.

The Wildcat teams and their coaches are serving as mentors in the Three Rivers Junior Pro Camp that began last week and runs the next four Mondays until Dec. 18.

The camp is designed for youths in Three Rivers, Young 5’s through second grade. Each week the camp will run from 5-6 p.m. More campers can still participate even if they missed the first week.

Three Rivers varsity boys coach Brian Burg along with Lady Cats head varsity coach Jason Bingaman are running the camp with their players serving as coaches.

