Wildcat basketball teams embark on busy week

THREE RIVERS — Things don’t get any easier this week for Three Rivers’ basketball teams as the Wildcats enter its toughest stretch of the season with three games doting the schedule.

Coldwater visits Three Rivers for a varsity non-conference triple- header, weather permitting, tonight. The junior varsity girls teams tipoff at 4:15 p.m. followed by the varsity girls at 5:45 p.m. and varsity boys at 7:15 p.m.

Three Rivers concludes its busy week with a non-divisional Wolverine Conference doubleheader at Otsego on Friday followed by a South Division makeup game Saturday at home against Vicksburg.

WRCI (97.1 FM) radio station will broadcast live both varsity games tonight and on Saturday. Airtime is 5:35 p.m.

Both Three Rivers teams are coming off divisional losses on Friday at Edwardsburg.

The Lady Cats fell 45-20 to the Division 2 No. 4-ranked Eddies, while Three Rivers’ boys lost 48-39 to Edwardsburg.

Here is a look at each of tonight’s matchups.