Wildcat baseball players recognized for successes on, off the field

THREE RIVERS — Several Three Rivers varsity baseball players have been recognized for their achievements on the field and in the classroom.

Pitcher Alex Minger and second baseman Justin Ochsenrider, both seniors, were selected to the All-Wolverine Conference first team.

Minger finished the season with the top earned-run average in the conference at 0.774 allowing 38 hits, 21 runs, including eight earned runs, 31 walks with 51 strikeouts. He finished with a .990 fielding percentage.

At the plate, Minger batted .293 with 15 singles, nine doubles and had 18 RBI.

Ochsenrider led Three Rivers with a .404 batting average, including 27 singles and nine doubles. He finished the year with a .506 slugging average and fielding percentage of .918.

Senior centerfielder Carson Charvat earned an all-league second team selection, while senior shortstop Sam Hawkins was an honorable mention.

Charvat batted .323 with 21 singles, five doubles, two triples and two home runs. He had 24 RBI and 13 stolen bases and finished with a fielding percentage of 1.000 and pitching ERA of 1.336.

Hawkins batted .333 and had a slugging average of .389. He had 30 singles and six doubles in his hit total and added 25 stolen bases. He led the Wolverine Conference in field percentage at .867.

Minger and Charvat were also selected to the All-District team.

Hawkins and fellow seniors Zack Ludwig and Austin Krawczak along with sophomore Jalen Heivilin were all selected to the All-District Academic team.

Three Rivers placed more players on the All-District Academic team than Sturgis, Vicksburg, Otsego, Plainwell, Olivet, Marshall, Battle Creek Harper Creek, Coldwater and Pennfield.

