WHITE PIGEON — No one knows the high school wrestling scene like White Pigeon head coach Jay Sosinski.

When it comes to longevity in the area coaching ranks, Sosinski takes first prize as he begins his 15th season guiding the Chiefs.

“Our strengths are we have a lot of juniors with experience. We also have two returning state placers, which is something White Pigeon hasn’t had in a while, if ever. That experience in the practice room just makes us better,” Sosinski said.

Returning for White Pigeon are two state placers off a team that finished with a 29-10 dual-match record, which included wins over some ranked teams in 2016-17.

Junior Kyle Black returns for White Pigeon after placing eighth at the individual state meet at 130 pounds. Also back is senior Nate Weber (135) who earned seventh in the state.

