White Pigeon stuns Mendon with late TD

MENDON — White Pigeon’s football team earned a stunning 8-6 Southwest 10 Conference win over Mendon Friday at John Schwartz Field.

White Pigeon improves to 7-1 and Mendon falls to 6-2.

Jackson Crotser’s nine-yard run with 6:25 left in the third quarter put Mendon up 6-0. The PAT failed.

But White Pigeon staged a late drive during the fourth quarter that resulted in two-yard run by Anthony Rubio into the Hornets’ end zone with 0:08 left. Rubio ran in the decisive two-point conversion.

Mendon outgained White Pigeon 238-148 in total yards, including a slight 162-161 edge on the ground.

Crotser rushed for 80 yards and Austin Rensi added 77 on the ground for the Hornets.

Wyatt Diekman completed 5-of-9 passes for 76 yards for Mendon.

Rubion gained 80 yards on 19 attempts for White Pigeon.

Lincoln Strawser completed 3-of-9 passes for 39 yards for the Chiefs.

Emmett Bingaman had 12 tackles for Mendon, while Rensi and Tristan Shimmel piled up 11 apiece.

Marcellus 30, Bloomingdale 2

MARCELLUS — Marcellus picked up a 30-2 Southwest 10 Conference win over Bloomingdale at home Friday.

Sam King rushed for 147 yards and three TDs for Marcellus.

Blake Colley had five tackles for loss for the Wildcats. Trevor Wilson added 10 tackles and pair of quarterback sacks. Andrew Brewer returned an interception for another Marcellus touchdown.