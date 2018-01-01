White Pigeon runners eager to excel despite youthful look

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s cross country teams are young, but are looking to gain experience to achieve high goals at the end of the season.

Pete Mestelle begins his 19th season as White Pigeon’s head boys’ and girls’ coach with high expectations for his Chiefs.

White Pigeon’s boys’ team has just one senior in Evan Atherton.

2018 White Pigeon cross country schedule

Thursday, Sept. 6

White Pigeon at Hartford Invitational, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

White Pigeon at Colon, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

White Pigeon at Bloomingdale SW 10 Jamboree,

5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

White Pigeon at Marcellus SW10 Jamboree, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11

White Pigeon at Dowagiac Rock-N-Run Invitational, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

White Pigeon at Mendon SW10 Jamboree, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

White Pigeon at Kalamazoo Christian Invitational, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Regionals, TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 30

White Pigeon in St. Joseph County Meet at Constantine, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

State Finals, Michigan Speedway, TBA



