White Pigeon hands Three Rivers 40-12 loss in freshman football

WHITE PIGEON — The Three Rivers freshman football team dropped its season opener Wednesday at White Pigeon 40-12.

After a scoreless first quarter, White Pigeon built a 16-0 lead going into halftime.

Three Rivers trailed White Pigeon 24-6 entering the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers scored its first touchdown with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Caden Cottingham to Darian Feller. Cottingham completed the two-point conversion pass to Andrew Brown.

Cottingham later hooked up with Brown on a 50-yard scoring pass with 4:08 left in the fourth quarter. Cottingham also completed the conversion pass to Connor Waggnor.

White Pigeon outgained Three Rivers 349-132 in total offensive yardage.

Cottingham completed 12-of-22 passes for 157 yards and two TDs and a pair of conversion strikes.

Brown caught five passes for 92 yards and one TD. Kamden Ford hauled in two passes for 13 yards and Darian Feller had three catches worth 30 yards.

Marco Hernandez had seven tackles for Three Rivers. Thomas Van Tassel, R’von Williamson and Ford all had four stops apiece.

Daniel Jackson rushed seven times for 112 yards and one TD for White Pigeon.