White Pigeon golfers qualify for state with runners-up finish

STURGIS — The White Pigeon boys’ golf team finished second in Wednesday’s Division 4 regionals hosted by the Chiefs at Klinger Lake Country Club.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central Prep finished first with a score of 338 in the 18-hole event.

White Pigeon shot a 343 for second place followed by Kalamazoo Christian in third with a 345.

Centreville took fifth with a 368.

The top three teams, plus individual qualifiers Corey Seger of St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic, Carter Geigley of Centreville and Zachary Smith of Lawrence advance to the state finals at Forest Akers East Golf Course at Michigan State University on Friday, June 9-10.

Colin Sikkenga of Kalamazoo Christian was medalist on the day with a 74, winning a two-hole playoff.

Jordan Olsen was White Pigeon’s top scorer with a 75.

Other scorers for the Chiefs were Blaine Shafer (86), Cole Shafer (89), Hayden Krogh (93) and Donovan Snook (94).

White Pigeon is now 81-19 overall.

“Today was a pretty good day and we looked really good in spurts. If we could have putted a little better today we very well could have won the regional championship. To finish second and qualify for the state finals again is a big accomplishment for this team,” said White Pigeon coach Mark Olsen.

“I expected a hard-fought regional and that’s what we got today. I think we made the most of our two weeks of practice going into the regional tournament.”

Giegley shot an 85 to qualify.

Other scores for the Bulldogs were Shawn Laresen (91) followed by Hannah Terayama (92), Ethan Schrock (100) and Jeremiah Koller (106).

“We knew coming in that we were going to have to play well. The kids did great today. I’m very proud of the kids in the difference of play since we were here two weeks ago. We really focused on our scoring since the White Pigeon Invite,” said Centreville coach Stephen Larsen.

“Carter Geigly played really well today. His putting was key to the great round he had. Shawn Larsen and Hannah both had pretty solid rounds. Ethan and Jeremiah did great too. We had a team goal that we met and all the kids improved over the season.”