White Pigeon golfers finish 10th in state finals; Geigley ends up in 42nd

EAST LANSING — White Pigeon’s varsity boys' golf team finished 10th in Saturday’s Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 4 state finals.

Mark Olsen’s Chiefs shot a team score of 350 on Saturday for a two-day total of 697, in the meet held at Forest Akers East Golf Course on the Michigan State University campus. White Pigeon scored a 347 in Friday’s opening round.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate won the state title for the second straight year with scores of 319 and 310 for a two-day total of 629.

Austin Fauser from Clinton was the overall individual medalist after shooting scores of 69 and 70 for a two-day figure of 139.

White Pigeon was led by senior Jordan Olsen who shot a 78 on Saturday after opening the tournament with a 79. He finished with a two-day total of 157, which tied him for 14th overall individually.

“Jordan played a very solid round even though he didn’t score very well. His career did not end the way he had hoped it would, but he accomplished a lot during his high school career and I’m proud of him,” Mark Olsen said.

Other scores for White Pigeon on Saturday were Blaine Shafer with 88, Cole Shafer (91), Hayden Krogh (93) and Donovan Krogh (93) and Donovan Snook (96).

“We started out very well and finished strong, but had some rough holes in the middle of the last round today. Our goals were to be a top 10 finisher and the best of all the public schools in the finals. We were able to finish in the top 10, but we only managed to finish third best amongst the public schools,” said White Pigeon’s coach.

This is White Pigeon’s 10th top-10 finish at the state finals in the last 15 seasons.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.