White Pigeon golfers, Bulldogs’ Geigley ready for state tourney

EAST LANSING — White Pigeon’s varsity boys’ golf team took a different approach in preparation for today’s first round of the Division 4 state golf finals taking place at Forest Akers East Course on the Michigan State University campus.

All team qualifiers, along with individual qualifiers teed off at 9 a.m. in the first 18-holes of the 36-hole two-day event.

Also competing in the tournament as an individual is Centreville freshman Carter Geigley.

White Pigeon brings a record of 81-19 into this weekend. The Chiefs were BCS Central Division champs where they went undefeated at 27-0 and also won the St. Joseph County Invitational.

“We were not expected to be at the state finals as a team so this is icing on the cake for us,” said White Pigeon coach Mark Olsen.

“The state finals atmosphere is something very few players get to experience so our focus will be to take it all in and enjoy it. The team hopes to do it again next year. We believe that we have nothing to lose this weekend and we will be having fun one last time together.”

One goal that White Pigeon has this weekend is to finish as the top public school in the state.

“We don’t have the team we have had in the past and the private schools are very strong this year. We need to play smart, stay out of trouble and most importantly have fun,” Mark Olsen said.

“Winning and losing doesn’t determine whether you are a good person or winners or losers. These are some really good young men who will try their hardest. Whatever happens, they are winners no matter the outcome on Saturday. I could not be more proud of what kind of people they have become.”

Defending state champion Clarkston Everest Collegiate is among the favorite to win state.

“They shot the lowest regional team score and have four players returning from last year’s state title team,” Mark Olsen said.

Another team to beat is Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian, which has three players returning from last year’s Division III fourth-place team.