White Pigeon golf team centered on returning to state meet

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon jumps into the Southwest 10 Conference this season with high hopes for success during the regular season and during the state tournament.

Consistency by the entire team will be critical after the graduation loss of four-time Division 4 all-stater Jordan Olsen.

Jordan Olsen, the last of four sons who played for Mark Olsen, who enters his 13 season as White Pigeon’s head coach, is now a member of the Northwood University’s men’s golf program, along with his older brother Riley Olsen.

White Pigeon does return five players with varsity experience off a squad that finished the season 97-37, including a perfect 28-0 that gave them the BCS League’s Central Divisional title.

“This could be a very interesting year for White Pigeon golf. I am very excited with the way we are hitting the ball so far. It is very early but it is still encouraging to see the ball going in the right direction,” said Mark Olsen.

