White Pigeon defends crown in Watervliet Holiday Tournament

WATERVLIET — White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team defeated the host school 54-51 in the championship game of the Watervliet Holiday Tournament Friday.
It is the second consecutive year that White Pigeon has won the tournament.
“I am so proud of these girls tonight,” said White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure. “We really worked well tonight as a team and we came out with a huge win for us.”
White Pigeon improves to 3-3 overall with the victory.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

