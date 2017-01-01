White Pigeon coach raises expectations for Chiefs linksters

WHITE PIGEON — Expectations are always high in White Pigeon’s golf program.

The school has produced three Division 4 state titles and one runner-up finish during its history.

The 2017 Chiefs squad has visions of making it back to the state meet.

Mark Olsen, who enters his 12th season as head coach, feels his team is capable of reaching that kind of goal.

Olsen sports a career coaching mark of 687-327 during his tenure. With the last of his four sons Jordan Olsen graduating this year, Mark admits this might be his last season as the Chiefs’ head coach.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.