White Pigeon basketball falls to Cassopolis

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s boys’ basketball team dropped a 63-27 BCS League game at home Thursday.

White Pigeon falls to 0-6 overall and 0-3 BCS.

Cassopolis jumped out to a 21-5 lead after one period and led 43-8 entering halftime.

Kamren Garten scored eight points for White Pigeon, while Zane Shoppell chipped in with six and Gavin Kopf and Austin Yoder finished with five each.

Kopf and Shoppell pulled down six rebounds each. Carter Grant added four boards for the Chiefs.

