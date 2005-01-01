White Pigeon’s Olsen resigns as golf coach

WHITE PIGEON — Mark Olsen leaves an impressive list of accomplishments by the White Pigeon boys’ golf program as he steps down after 14 successful years as head coach.

Olsen recently resigned following completion of the 2018 season.

“I made a decision during in 2017 that the 2018 season would be my last year as head coach. I was finding it more and more difficult to do everything that needed to be done to run a golf program,” Olsen said.

“It takes a lot of time and energy and I was worn out by the end of the season. I really wanted to be a part of my four seniors’ final season. My life has changed a lot recently between having grandchildren and family health issues, so I decided it was time to step away and focus on my family.”

Olsen served as White Pigeon’s head coach from 2005-2018, compiling a win-loss record of 1,023-440 with a 70 percent winning percentage.



