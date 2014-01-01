White Pigeon’s Jordan Olsen earns fourth All-State honor

WHITE PIGEON — Jordan Olsen recently capped off an amazing four-year varsity golf career at White Pigeon with his fourth Division IV All-State honor.

Olsen, who will attend and play men’s golf at Northwood University with his older brother Riley, has been named to the first-team Division IV All-State team by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.

Jordan was one of only two players from the Class of 2017 to be named All-State all four years.

In his four years at White Pigeon, Jordan helped the Chiefs compile a winning percentage of 78.4 percent, including an overall record of 390-104.

During his career, Jordan holds 24 individual school scoring records, the second most of any golfer at White Pigeon. He is part of 27 team-scoring records. His 51 total records are also the second best in White Pigeon golf history.

Among Jordan’s other career accomplishments were his BCS League Most Valuable Player Awards in 2015-2017 and team MVP 2014-2017.

Jordan finished with a career average of 39.6 per nine holes, third best for a career at White Pigeon and 78.8 for 18-hole events, second lowest in school history.

During his freshman year, Jordan Olsen helped White Pigeon to the Division IV state championship. He placed sixth individually as a sophomore and third his junior season. As a senior he led the Chiefs to a 10th-place finish at the state meet. He also led White Pigeon to two St. Joseph County team titles, two district titles and one regional crown.

