Westview outlasts Three Rivers in defensive battle

TOPEKA, Ind. — Three Rivers ventured south across the Michigan/Indiana state line Saturday night for a non-conference girls’ basketball battle against Westview.

Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats came into the contest seeking revenge after last year’s lopsided 70-47 setback to the Lady Warriors.

Westview made it two consecutive over Three Rivers with a 32-23 win in front of its hometown crowd.

The Lady Warriors, now 8-7 overall, were forced to work a little harder though this time against the Lady Cats (2-4) before the outcome was decided.

Three Rivers trailed Westview by as many as eight points, 23-15, late in the third quarter.

The Lady Cats would eventually erase their deficit to four, 25-21, by the end of the period. Izzy Taylor converted an offensive rebound, Tessa Hawkins drained a three-pointer and Arionne Fowlkes hit a free throw to help close the gap.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.